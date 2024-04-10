Variscite DART-MX95 SoM – Edge Computing with dual GbE, 10GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and AI/ML capabilities

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2024



Introduced at Embedded World 2024, the Variscite DART-MX95 SoM is powered by NXP’s i.MX 95 SoC and features an array of high-speed peripherals including dual GbE, 10GbE, and dual PCIe interfaces. Additionally, this SoM supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It features a MIPI-DSI display interface, multiple audio interfaces, MIPI CSI2 for camera connectivity, USB ports, and a wide range of other functionalities, making it highly versatile for a variety of applications.

Variscite has confirmed support for a wide range of operating systems such as Yocto, Android, Debian, Boot2Qt, and FreeRTOS, for different development needs. The company has also confirmed an expansion plan for its SoM range with upcoming modules featuring NXP i.MX 91 and i.MX 93 processors, building on the VAR-SOM-MX93‘s success in 2023.

