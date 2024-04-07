3 Best Free and Open Source Pandora Radio Clients

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024



Listening to Pandora Radio using a web browser is not the best way to enjoy the service. Improve the experience by using a desktop client. The operators, Pandora Media, Inc, offer the Pandora Desktop App which lets listeners play music from the desktop without requiring a web browser. However, the desktop application is only available for Windows and Mac users who subscribe to Pandora One. Fortunately, there are some excellent Linux clients that allow you to enjoy the Pandora service without needing a web browser or subscription.

This article highlights versatile open source Linux GUI and console clients that let users effortlessly access the Pandora service. Good quality open source software in this field is very sparse, fortunately there are still a few real gems.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled the following list of software. Hopefully there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to change the way they listen to music. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

Read on