fooyin’s new features in v0.4.0 make it the most promising music player

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024



fooyin is a customisable music player that strongly resembles foobar2000. Unlike foobar2000, fooyin is open source and available for Linux. We’ve published a couple of very favourable reviews of fooyin. It’s in an early stage of development but the pace of development is impressive. Early implementation of gapless playback attracted us to this music player.

There’s a new release of fooyin. Probably v0.4.0’s most awesome new feature is the addition of a directory browser widget. Linux music players with a directory browser are few and far between. The only one we really like is Goggles Music Manager.

Read on