Thunderbird Progresses with Exchange Compatibility

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



As the calendar page turns to April, the Thunderbird development team is excited to share the latest updates and progress from March 2024. They have been hard at work, making significant strides in several key areas of the email client’s development.

As we informed you at the end of January, the big news is that the email client will finally have native support for Microsoft Exchange. This feature has been among the most frequently requested by users for many years.

In light of this, this March, the team celebrated the completion of initial Exchange Autodiscovery and OAuth compatibility in account setup. Additionally, they have achieved fetching and rendering of all folders, marking a crucial step towards full integration.

