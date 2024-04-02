today's howtos
-
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Remote BorgBackup machine
Over three years ago I moved to using BorgBackup to keep my data save on other machines. Due to recent datacenter changes I needed to create a new remote space for my data. Idea
The idea was simple: take some small computer, put some disk inside, install Debian and boot. And wait for incoming connections and store data for future.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Postfix with Roundcube Webmail on Ubuntu and Debian
If you’re unfamiliar with what it entails, it’s quite simple. For example, if you have a website like “example.com“, you can create an email account such as “[email protected]“, this enables you to send and receive emails easily without relying on services like Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, etc.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some thoughts on switching daemons to be socket activated via systemd
Socket activation is a systemd feature for network daemons where systemd is responsible for opening and monitoring the Internet or local socket for a daemon, and it only starts the actual daemon when a client connects. This behavior mimics the venerable inetd but with rather more sophistication and features. A number of Linux distributions are a little bit in love with switching various daemons over to being socket activated this way, from the traditional approach where the daemon handles listening for connections itself (along with the sockets involved). Sometimes this goes well, and sometimes it doesn't.
-
Red Hat ☛ Secure JBoss EAP apps with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Entra ID & OpenID Connect [Ed: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Entra ID (aka AD, sans the bad name associated with security breaches, downtime etc)]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Tools on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Tools on Fedora 39. VMware Tools is a suite of utilities that enhances the performance and functionality of virtual machines (VMs) running on VMware hypervisors.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on openSUSE. Jenkins is a popular open-source automation server that helps developers and DevOps teams streamline their continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Podman on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Podman, a powerful and flexible open-source container engine, has gained significant popularity among developers and system administrators alike. As an alternative to Docker, Podman offers a daemonless architecture, enhanced security features, and compatibility with existing Docker commands.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gradle on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on Fedora 39. Gradle is a powerful and flexible build automation tool that has become the go-to choice for many Java developers. It simplifies the process of managing dependencies, configuring build settings, and automating tasks, making it an essential tool for efficient Java development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tor Browser on Debian 12. In today’s digital age, online privacy and anonymity have become increasingly important. The Tor network provides a powerful tool for protecting your identity and browsing the internet securely.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNS3 on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNS3 on Debian 12. GNS3 (Graphical Network Simulator-3) is a powerful network simulation software that allows users to design, configure, and test complex network topologies in a virtual environment.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Discord on Fedora
Discord is one of the most popular chat app that is used mostly by gamers all around the world.
Discord supports multiple linux distros, including Fedora.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04, codename noble, is with us, and among the first things you must do is to ensure you have your favorite browser all set. Time has proven that Surveillance Giant Google Chrome is the best web browser, and as we all know, it isn’t installed in Ubuntu.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install Python 3.13, 3.12 or 3.11on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.4 Linux
Let’s see how to use a PPA repository on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 to install Python version 3.13, 3.12, or 3.11 using the command terminal.
-
Kali Linux ☛ xz-utils backdoor: how to get started
Following the recent disclosure of a backdoor in upstream xz/liblzma, we are writing this “get started” kind of blog post. We will explain how to setup an environment with the backdoored version of liblzma, and then the first commands to run to validate that the backdoor is installed. All in all, it should just take a few minutes, and there’s no learning curve, it’s all very simple.