Open Hardware: Pinkpad and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Pinkpad, A DIY Laptop You Must Print In Pink
Looking to build a laptop all on your own? Check out the Pinkpad, a DIY laptop project that as if appeared out of nowhere, gives you a based on an off-the-shelf Dell motherboard. This build projects an aura of unabashed competence – the website brings you to a different universe, the documentation is as curt as it is extensive, and the build evidently works.
-
Instructables ☛ Howl's Moving Castle Humidifier : 16 Steps (with Pictures) - Instructables
This project was made with the help of 3411 Heaven Media's DIY Humidifier video which explained how humidifiers work and how to make one, I just downsized the components to make it smaller for this project. I also used Howl's Castle from the Studio Ghibli theme park to model my castle after because the actual castle in the movie was kind of... too magical to be able to hold a whole lot of water.
-
Peter Hosey ☛ Idle Time » Blog Archive » I upgraded my iBook G4 to have an SSD
I did take some notes which I’ll present below, but this isn’t a full how-to. I used iFixIt’s guide plus occasional reference to the official Apple Service Source repair guide (those are not strictly public but can be had from your favorite abandonware site).
For this year’s #MARCHintosh, I decided to replace my iBook G4’s 30 GB spinning-rust hard drive with an SSD.