Open Hardware: Pinkpad and More

Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

Radxa Unveils Cost-Efficient ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite SBC

Radxa has recently enhanced its lineup with the pre-launch of two single board computers: the ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite. These devices, featuring PCIe 2.1 interfaces and PoE support, are built on the Arm Cortex-A76 architecture and are competitively priced, targeting developers, educators, and hobbyists.

Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support

The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and More RAM

It’s been more than nine months since System76 updated the Oryx Pro laptop and the latest version, which launches officially on April 2nd, 2024, ships with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor with up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, 36MB cache, 24 total cores, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian

The monthly Nitrux releases continue and Nitrux 3.4 is here as another release shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment series, which will continue to be Nitrux’s default graphical environment throughout 2024 until the devs switch it to Maui Shell.

Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22

As you may know, Linux Mint 22 (dubbed Wilma) is currently under development and it should be released sometime in June or July 2024, based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024

First, I wish you all a Happy Easter and thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Latest Arch Linux ISO Release Brings Linux Kernel 6.8, Updated Installer

That’s right, the Arch Linux devs were forced to release the ISO snapshot for April 2024 a bit early due to the XZ Utils package being backdoored, which affected the Arch Linux 2024.03.01 ISO image (as well as the virtual machine images and container images) that was available for download on the distribution’s website.

Open Hardware: Pinkpad and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2024

NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Meet Marknote, KDE’s WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux
Mathis Brüchert announced the release of Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create rich text notes.
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
 
Urgent text alert issued to Android users - check your phone now to avoid costly error
Beyond the Jokes: April Fools’ Day through the Linux’s Lens
April Fools' Day and Fedora's KDE Plasma switch
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
There’s nothing about software support right now, but a screenshot running Linux 6.6
Kirigami Addons 1.1.0
It’s again time for a new Kirigami Addons release
Linux Candy: ASCII Art Converter
We only feature open source software in this series
Best Free and Open Source Linux Software And Dart Static Site Generators
Open source software is any program where the developer releases the source code for free
What Is Tails OS: Everything You Need To Know In 2024!
Tails, the Amnesic Incognito Live System
Massive Data Breach at AT&T
AT&T in "damage control" mode
8 Best Ubuntu Screen Recorder Apps to Install in 2024
No matter which platform you use for your active computing requirements, you will always need certain features and abilities to smoothen your workflow
Tumbleweed Users Face Urgent 2000+ Package Updates
openSUSE rebuilds the entire codebase of Tumbleweed after a backdoor discovery in the xz library
Flowblade Video Editor 2.14 Adds Editable Titles, Slowmo Playback & USB Shuttle
Flowblade video editor released new major 2.14 version few days ago with exciting new features
Pop!_OS Users Can Now Update to Linux Kernel 6.8
Pop!_OS user? You can now upgrade to Linux kernel 6.8 which has begun rolling out as a regular package update
SolidRun launches Hailo-15 SOM with up to 20 TOPS AI vision processor
In terms of OS support, the system boasts broad Linux-based software support
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Screen Recorders
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: NixOS 23.11
NixOS is an independently developed Linux distribution that aims to improve the state of the art in system configuration management
KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review
A detailed and user-centric review of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop in terms of basic usage, first time experience and a few deal-breakers.
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
GTA 5 on GNU/Linux
modders do this
The Case Against Rocky Linux
The whole "AlmaLinux takes shortcuts" was FUD in its purest form
I Made My Friends Think I Was a Linux Hacker Using These 5 Fun Commands
No planets were hacked in the making of this article.
Debian Decided to Postpone the 12.6 Release
After Linux XZ Tarball's backdoor discovery, Debian's devs decided to pause the 12.6 release for an in-depth analysis of CVE effects
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and Linux in the Ham Shack
3 new epsodes
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
GNU poke 4.0 released
I am happy to announce a new major release of GNU poke, version 4.0
Free Software: Viewing CT Scans in GNU/Linux, Flatpak, Thorium
3 picks for today
Ubuntu Team-Kodi PPA Officially Retired
The Linux world is shifting slowly to packaged deployments and containers
Android Leftovers
How to find the AT&T phone number for your Android smartwatch
Flowblade 2.14 Arrives with Slow motion, Title Editing, and More
Discover the latest features in Flowblade 2.14, including remote control support, title editing, slow motion playback, and more.
xz Flaw Impacts Very Few People (Mostly Hobbyists With Test Distros). Avoid FUD, Look Instead at Microsoft's Poettering, Microsoft's GitHub, and Microsoft's Andres Freund. [original]
headlines don't tell the full story, they just shape/set the tone
Security Scares Around "Linux" (Not Even Linux's Fault in Some Cases)
Some panic and alarmism
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing