Kirigami Addons 1.1.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2024



It’s again time for a new Kirigami Addons release. Kirigami Addons is a collection of helpful components for your QML and Kirigami applications.

I added a new FormCard delegate: FormColorDelegate which allow to select a color and a new delegate container: FormCardDialog which is a new type of dialog.

