BSD, Games, Windows TCO, and Openwashing
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ NetApp’s strategic contributions to FreeBSD: a deep dive into upstreaming efforts
Open source software leads the way in technology innovation, and corporate contributions to these community-driven projects significantly shape these resources. NetApp is a great example of this, as it has made strategic and multifaceted efforts to contribute to FreeBSD.
This decision goes beyond technical needs, reflecting a deliberate choice to align with FreeBSD’s robustness, security, and performance strengths. By upstreaming code enhancements and fixes to the FreeBSD project, NetApp enriches this ecosystem and taps into a collective pool of expertise to advance its flagship ONTAP software, underscoring a symbiotic relationship that drives mutual growth and innovation.
-
-
Games
-
The Verge ☛ How the team behind Zelda made physics feel like magic
But for multiplicative gameplay to truly work, every interactive object in Hyrule had to behave in specific and predictable ways. This required what Takahiro Takayama, Tears of the Kingdom’s physics programmer, described as “an entirely physics-driven world.”
-
-
Windows TCO
-
The Record ☛ Prudential Insurance says data of 36,000 exposed during February cyberattack
The company filed documents with the SEC on February 13 warning that a “cybercrime group” was able to access “administrative and user data from certain information technology systems and a small percentage of Company user accounts associated with employees and contractors.”
On February 16, the AlphV ransomware gang claimed it attacked the company, posting it alongside massive mortgage lender loanDepot.
-
The Register UK ☛ Harvard Pilgrim data breach grows again, nearing 3M victims
Pilgrim's problems were first admitted last year after a March ransomware infection that affected systems tied to the health services firm's commercial and Medicare Advantage plans. While the intrusion occurred on March 28, 2023, it wasn't discovered until April 17. Pilgrim says it believed customer data was extracted in the interim period.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Chad Whitacre ☛ Fair Source <> Software Commons
Yes, it is April 1. No, this is not an April Fools Joke. This is a quick post to clear up a misconception about Software Commons that stems from the historical evolution of the name. If you weren’t there for it, then hopefully you aren’t confused by it, and this post will be stating the obvious for you. If you were, hopefully this helps disentangle what was admittedly a bit of a convoluted discussion.
-