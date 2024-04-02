BSD, Games, Windows TCO, and Openwashing

Open source software leads the way in technology innovation, and corporate contributions to these community-driven projects significantly shape these resources. NetApp is a great example of this, as it has made strategic and multifaceted efforts to contribute to FreeBSD.

This decision goes beyond technical needs, reflecting a deliberate choice to align with FreeBSD’s robustness, security, and performance strengths. By upstreaming code enhancements and fixes to the FreeBSD project, NetApp enriches this ecosystem and taps into a collective pool of expertise to advance its flagship ONTAP software, underscoring a symbiotic relationship that drives mutual growth and innovation.