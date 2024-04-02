As far as I can see, the best choice for writing bootstrap-related software in 2024 is still C99, with as few dependencies as possible. Any (hopefully few) necessary dependencies should also be bootstrappable, written in C99 and ideally provide pkg-config-style .pc files to describe the necessary compiler/linker flags. But at least there are several C compilers as well as several implementations of pkg-config (the FreeDesktop one, pkgconf, u-config, etc.).

Since we are compiling C, what should we use for the build system? Autotools is under scrutiny again in the wake of the xz-utils compromise, as code to trigger the payload was smuggled into the dist tarball as “autotools junk” that nobody looks at. Should bootstrappable projects still use autotools, or is there something better in 2024?