Beyond the Jokes: April Fools’ Day through the Linux’s Lens

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2024



Indeed, you’re welcome to consider me old-fashioned and conservative, and I won’t argue. However, I maintain that even on April Fools’ Day, it’s essential to exercise appropriate caution, especially when the impact of the shared information on numerous users is uncertain.

From this perspective, it’s encouraging to see that the stance of well-regarded figures in the Linux ecosystem has significantly shifted in recent years.

Today, even headlines created for entertainment purposes, presented entirely with the best intentions, acknowledge their potential impact and aim to remain within acceptable boundaries – even on April 1. And yes, there will always be exceptions.

Read on