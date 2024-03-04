corydalis 2024.9.0 and GDB 14.2 released
Iustin Pop: New corydalis 2024.9.0 release!
Obligatory and misused quote: It’s not dead, Jim!
I’ve kind of dropped by ball lately on organising my own photo collection, but February was a pretty good month and I managed to write some more code...
GDB 14.2 released!
Release 14.2 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software.