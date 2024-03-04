corydalis 2024.9.0 and GDB 14.2 released

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Coming a month after Shotcut 24.01, the Shotcut 24.02 release is here to add support for the full-sphere surround sound format called Ambisonic in Settings > Audio Channels. Ambisonic audio is often used with 360° video and can be output as spherical or reframed to a rectangle.