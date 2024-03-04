GNOME: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones and Improving poll() Timeout Precision

Recently I was looking at a VTE performance issue so I added a bunch of Sysprof timing marks to be picked up by the profiler. I combined that with GTK frame timing information and GNOME Shell timing information because Sysprof will just do that for you. I noticed a curious thing in that almost every ClutterFrameClock.dispatch() callback was rougly 1 millisecond late.

A quick look at the source code shows that ClutterFrameClock uses g_source_set_ready_time() to specify it’s next deadline to awaken. That is in µsec using the synchronized monotonic clock ( CLOCK_MONOTONIC ).

Except, for various reasons, GLib still uses poll() internally which only provides 1 millisecond timeout resolution. So whatever µsec deadline was requested by the ClutterFrameClock doesn’t really matter if nothing else wakes up around the same time. And since the GLib GSource code will always round up (to avoid spinning the CPU) that means a decent amount late.