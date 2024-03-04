GNOME: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones and Improving poll() Timeout Precision
-
GNOME ☛ Sophie Herold: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones
Pika Backup is an app focused on backups of personal data. It’s internally based on BorgBackup and provides fast incremental backups.
Last year, Pika Backup crossed the mark of 100,000 downloads on Flatub. These are numbers I couldn’t have imagined when submitting Pika Backup to Flathub only about three years ago. Thanks to everyone who has supported the project along the way. Be it with incredibly kind feedback, helpful issue reports, or financial contributions on Open Collective. It has been a blast so far. A special thanks goes to BorgBase who generously has been giving financial support to the project development for over a year now.
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Improving poll() timeout precision
Recently I was looking at a VTE performance issue so I added a bunch of Sysprof timing marks to be picked up by the profiler. I combined that with GTK frame timing information and GNOME Shell timing information because Sysprof will just do that for you. I noticed a curious thing in that almost every
ClutterFrameClock.dispatch()callback was rougly 1 millisecond late.
A quick look at the source code shows that
ClutterFrameClockuses
g_source_set_ready_time()to specify it’s next deadline to awaken. That is in µsec using the synchronized monotonic clock (
CLOCK_MONOTONIC).
Except, for various reasons, GLib still uses
poll()internally which only provides 1 millisecond timeout resolution. So whatever µsec deadline was requested by the
ClutterFrameClockdoesn’t really matter if nothing else wakes up around the same time. And since the GLib
GSourcecode will always round up (to avoid spinning the CPU) that means a decent amount late.
With the use of
ppoll()out of question, the next thing to use on GNU/Linux would be a
timerfd(2).