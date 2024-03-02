Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

If we are to believe the headlines, AI is the future that will save us all from every ailment in existence. While there is value in things like computer vision and generative AI for summarizing information, it is not a silver bullet for our problems.

Im my January Favorite Things post I mentioned Jim Nielsen’s post about Arc Search and how he mentioned it was like treating the symptoms. Turns out Manuel Moreale also wrote a post as well about the subject.

Basically it is an AI that searches the web for you, summarizes the content of those websites, and spits that info back at you. There are many problems with this, but Jim and Manuel go over the specifics far better than I could articulate.

While I have an issue with Arc Search specifically, I have even more issues with the idea that AI can solve human problems.