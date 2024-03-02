Have you ever wondered how a rollup and its base chain—the chain that the rollup commits state checkpoints to—communicate and interact? How can a user with funds only on the base chain interact with contracts on the rollup?

In Arbitrum Nitro, one way to call a method on a contract deployed on the rollup from the base chain is by using retryable transactions (a.k.a. retryable tickets). While this feature enables these interactions, it does not come without its pitfalls. During our reviews of Arbitrum and contracts integrating with it, we identified footguns in the use of retryable tickets that are not widely known and should be considered when creating such transactions. In this post, we’ll share how using retryable tickets may allow unexpected race conditions and result in out-of-order execution bugs. What’s more, we’ve created a new Slither detector for this issue. Now you’ll be able to not only recognize these footguns in your code, but test for them too.