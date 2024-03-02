today's leftovers
-
University of Toronto ☛ The speed of improvement in servers may have slowed down
One of the bits of technology news that I saw recently was that AWS was changing how long it ran servers, from five years to six years. Obviously one large motivation for this is that it will save Amazon a nice chunk of money. However, I suspect that one enabling factor for this is that old servers are more similar to new servers than they used to be, as part of what could be called the great slowdown in computer performance improvement.
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ What Makes the FreeBSD Governance Model Successful
Why am I so invested in the success of FreeBSD? Aside from my role in the Foundation which is to support FreeBSD, I have great respect for the Project and how it operates on an open and transparent governance model. I love the idea that anyone can have a say. Here is a run-down on what this means in the world of open source development.
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD -current drops -beta tag, goes to 7.5
A clear sign that the OpenBSD 7.5 release cycle is entering the final phases just emerged.
In this commit, Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) changed the version string to 7.5: [...]
-