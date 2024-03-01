today's leftovers

mynvidia-installer is a PCLinuxOS-specific, GUI-based utility to install proprietary Nvidia drivers. Before using it, you should determine specific information about your graphics card, such as:

(a) Is it actually an Nvidia GPU?

(b) Which model is it?

(c) Which Nvidia driver supports the card?

Do I Have an Nvidia Graphics Card?

If you are unsure what graphics card you have, you can find out by using any of the methods below.