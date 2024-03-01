today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical at 2024 GTC AI Conference
Ubuntu ☛ Telco-grade Sylva-compliant Canonical platforms
Sylva’s mission is to support 5G actors in their efforts to drive convergence of cloud technologies in the telco industry – taking into account interoperability across 5G components, TCO with open source software, compliance with regulations and adherence to high security standards. CNFs from vendor companies can then be operated and validated on reference implementations of the cloud software framework defined by Sylva.
Openwashing
-
Why single vendor is the new proprietary [Ed: Openwashing in other terms]
it’s time to reassert the value of software developed in an open collaboration. Everything else is proprietary. Everything else is a relicensing time bomb.
Graphics Stack
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ mynvidia-installer: Simplifying Nvidia Driver Management
mynvidia-installer is a PCLinuxOS-specific, GUI-based utility to install proprietary Nvidia drivers. Before using it, you should determine specific information about your graphics card, such as:
(a) Is it actually an Nvidia GPU?
(b) Which model is it?
(c) Which Nvidia driver supports the card?
Do I Have an Nvidia Graphics Card?
If you are unsure what graphics card you have, you can find out by using any of the methods below.
Applications
-
Linux Host Support ☛ The Best Self-Hosted Email Clients in 2024
Horde webmail is a free, enterprise ready, browser-based communication suite. Users can read, send and organize email messages. You can also manage and share calendars, contacts, tasks, notes, files, and bookmarks with the standards-compliant components from the Horde Project.
Horde offers email filtering, account management, mail forwarding, password change, and on vacation message. Horde has been around since 2004, so it has some experience under its belt. The software has been packaged for all major Linux distributions and is available as a component in hosting control panels such as Plesk or cPanel.
Linuxiac ☛ [Proprietary] Vivaldi 6.6 Enhances Mail Search, Web Panels, and Dark Mode
Vivaldi 6.6 web browser delivers extension-ready web panels, advanced mail search & translation, and enhanced dark mode settings.
