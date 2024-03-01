Fedora/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

When the folks at Fedora held their online release party for Fedora 39 back in November, the folks behind the popular Linux distribution announced that this year’s Flock to Fedora 2024 event would take place in Mexico City, which was pretty exciting since Latin American Linux users are pretty much off the radar in American locales that are primarily English speaking (I’m pointing at you ‘Murica and most-of-Canada). Many, including myself, were seeing this as an opportunity for a great Pan-American mixer for Linux and open-source advocates everywhere in the Western Hemisphere.

Alas, it turned out that evidently wasn’t meant to be. On Thursday, Justin Flory, Red Hat’s Fedora Community Architect, said in a post on Fedora Magazine that the distro’s contributor-focused conference will instead take place in Rochester, New York from August 7 to August 10. This will will make it the first Flock event to be held in the U.S. since 2017.