When I was putting the finishing touches on my standalone graphic file resizing utility/script that appeared in the February 2024 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine, I stumbled across an intriguing “sample” script in the replies on the StackExchange website, by StackExchange user ilkkachu. To be honest, when I'm writing scripts, I pretty much wear out the StackExchange and StackOverflow websites. Not only have they gotten me out of jams with my fledgling bash knowledge, but I also sometimes run across things that give me ideas.

ilkkachu had posted a sample script showing how to execute another command after a command reaches a predefined “timeout” period. It got me thinking that I could turn his example into an excellent and lightweight countdown timer.

I don't know about you, but having a simple countdown timer on my computer is something that I can use frequently. Let's say you put some beer battered fish filets in the oven, and you have to turn them in eight minutes, and then cook them another seven minutes on the other side. Hey, I'm dealing with “real life” here. My kids love the beer battered fish filets we buy in a box from the grocery store.