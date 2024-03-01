Programming Leftovers
Linux Hint ☛ Return Reference in C++
Tutorial on the “return reference” concept in C++ by utilizing the “&” symbol with the function's return type to indicate which function returns a reference.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 13 Beta2!
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ A Lightweight Countdown Timer For All Occasions, Desktops
When I was putting the finishing touches on my standalone graphic file resizing utility/script that appeared in the February 2024 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine, I stumbled across an intriguing “sample” script in the replies on the StackExchange website, by StackExchange user ilkkachu. To be honest, when I'm writing scripts, I pretty much wear out the StackExchange and StackOverflow websites. Not only have they gotten me out of jams with my fledgling bash knowledge, but I also sometimes run across things that give me ideas.
ilkkachu had posted a sample script showing how to execute another command after a command reaches a predefined “timeout” period. It got me thinking that I could turn his example into an excellent and lightweight countdown timer.
I don't know about you, but having a simple countdown timer on my computer is something that I can use frequently. Let's say you put some beer battered fish filets in the oven, and you have to turn them in eight minutes, and then cook them another seven minutes on the other side. Hey, I'm dealing with “real life” here. My kids love the beer battered fish filets we buy in a box from the grocery store.
R
Rlang ☛ Escape the Spreadsheet Inferno: Switch to Shiny for Clinical Trial Reporting
Data management in the pharmaceutical industry presents unique challenges, often compounded by the sheer volume and complexity of clinical trial data. Traditional methods, particularly spreadsheet-based approaches, have long been the norm, yet they pose significant drawbacks.
Rlang ☛ Help users and developers of targets by answering questions!
The package targets maintained by Will Landau, and its companion packages, are pipeline tools, that coordinate the pieces of computationally demanding analysis projects.
Rlang ☛ Reproducible data science with Nix, part 10 — contributing to nixpkgs
I’ve very recently started contributing to the nixpkgs repository of packages,
which contains all the packages you can install from the Nix package manager.
We are excited to announce that we have published the first course, Introduction to QML, in Chinese (Simplified) on Qt Academy. The course is available for those who choose Chinese simplified as their preferred language for course materials after logging into the Academy. Thanks to Rita Qian, Qt’s solutions engineer, for helping with the translation.