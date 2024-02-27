CachyOS’s February Update Prepares the Stage for Plasma 6

CachyOS is an Arch-based rolling Linux distro that aims to provide users with improved performance while being simple. Betting on the XFS file system by default, it comes with an easy-to-use GUI installer (Calamares), making CachyOS an attractive choice for new users to the Arch ecosystem.

In the latest news from the dev team, the February 2024 release has been officially announced, focusing on essential maintenance and improvements that promise to enhance the overall user experience.

