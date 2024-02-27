KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software
KiCad, a free and open-source software suite for electronic design automation (EDA), available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, facilitates the creation of schematic diagrams and printed circuit boards (PCB).
With a user base ranging from hobbyists working on their next home project to professional engineers designing complex, multi-layered PCBs for commercial products, KiCad caters to a broad spectrum of users with its comprehensive set of tools.
Recently, the KiCad project proudly announced the release of version 8.0, marking a significant milestone in its development journey. Let’s see what’s new.
An update
KiCad 8 Makes Your Life Better Without Caveats
A few days ago, KiCad 8 was released, and it’s a straight upgrade to any PCB designer’s quality of life. There’s a blog post as usual, and, this year, there’s also a FOSDEM talk from [Wayne Stambaugh] talking about the changes that we now all get to benefit from. Having gone through both of these, our impression is that KiCad 8 developers went over the entire suite, asking: “this is cool, but could we make it better”? The end result is indeed a massive improvement in a thousand different ways, from small to fundamental, and all of them seem to be direct upgrades from the KiCad 7 experience.