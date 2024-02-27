KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software

KiCad, a free and open-source software suite for electronic design automation (EDA), available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, facilitates the creation of schematic diagrams and printed circuit boards (PCB).

With a user base ranging from hobbyists working on their next home project to professional engineers designing complex, multi-layered PCBs for commercial products, KiCad caters to a broad spectrum of users with its comprehensive set of tools.

Recently, the KiCad project proudly announced the release of version 8.0, marking a significant milestone in its development journey. Let’s see what’s new.

