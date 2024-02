Feishin – modern self-hosted music player

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 27, 2024



Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more.

Feishin is billed as a modern self-hosted music player. It’s written in TypeScript and published under an open source license.

We tested Feishin on Ubuntu 23.10. The project provides an AppImage for both x64_64 and ARM64 architectures. We’re testing the software on an Intel NUC 13 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor. x64_64 is therefore the relevant architecture.

