Thankfully, I’m far from the first to embark on the DIY route, so there’s plenty of software and guides out there that make setup virtually effortless. I highly recommend OpenMediaVault (based on Debian Linux) to manage the system, as it’s Arm and x86 CPU compatible. However, you could try TrueNAS Scale if you really want the ZFS file system for pooled storage (OMV < it, too, just not by default). Either way, you’ll want to be familiar with docker-compose to install the applications you want. We’ll cover more on this later in the guide.

For instance, a 1W Arm-based Raspberry Pi 3 can power a Plex media server with direct playback only, while a 4W Pi 4 model can just about run low bit-rate 1080p x265 software transcoding. But 4K transcoding capabilities are often listed as requiring Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with accompanying system idle power in the range of 60W. Thankfully, Intel Quick Sync or similar hardware transcoding looks pretty good on modern chips and can drastically lower power consumption. I’ve compiled a rough guide to the hardware you’ll need for certain use cases in the table below, but it’s impossible to cater to every piece of hardware.