today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Docker with Supervisor: Running Multiple Processes in a Container
In the world of containerization, Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, ship, and run applications. Docker containers encapsulate all the dependencies required to run an application, making it easy to deploy across different environments consistently.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Loadable Kernel Module (LKM)
A loadable kernel module (LKM) allows us to add code to the Linux kernel without the need of recompiling and linking the kernel binary. This is used for different use cases such as (but not limited to) filesystem drivers and device drivers (https://tldp.org/HOWTO/Module-HOWTO/x73.html).
Android Authority ☛ I saved $100s building my own NAS home server
Thankfully, I’m far from the first to embark on the DIY route, so there’s plenty of software and guides out there that make setup virtually effortless. I highly recommend OpenMediaVault (based on Debian Linux) to manage the system, as it’s Arm and x86 CPU compatible. However, you could try TrueNAS Scale if you really want the ZFS file system for pooled storage (OMV < it, too, just not by default). Either way, you’ll want to be familiar with docker-compose to install the applications you want. We’ll cover more on this later in the guide.
[...]
For instance, a 1W Arm-based Raspberry Pi 3 can power a Plex media server with direct playback only, while a 4W Pi 4 model can just about run low bit-rate 1080p x265 software transcoding. But 4K transcoding capabilities are often listed as requiring Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with accompanying system idle power in the range of 60W. Thankfully, Intel Quick Sync or similar hardware transcoding looks pretty good on modern chips and can drastically lower power consumption. I’ve compiled a rough guide to the hardware you’ll need for certain use cases in the table below, but it’s impossible to cater to every piece of hardware.
University of Toronto ☛ The Go 'range over functions' proposal and user-written container types
In Go 1.22, the Go developers have made available a "range over function" experiment, as described in the Go Wiki's "Rangefunc Experiment". Recently I read a criticism of this, Richard Ulmer's Questioning Go's range-over-func Proposal (via). As I read Ulmer's article, it questions the utility of the range over func (proposed) feature based on the grounds that this isn't a significant enough improvement in standard library functions like strings.Split (which is given as an example in the "more motivation" section of the wiki article).
Bryce Wray ☛ TIL some info about PostCSS Preset Env and Browserslist
So, there you go. If you have Browserslist running in the same project as a PostCSS Preset Env installation whose Browserslist dependency isn’t as up-to-date as the separate Browserslist, PostCSS Preset Env will, indeed, use the newer Browserslist’s data. I may be the only person on Earth who’d ever cared about this; but, if not, TWL (Today We Learned).
Ahmad Shadeed ☛ CSS :has() Interactive Guide
We always wanted a way in CSS to style an element based on its sibling. It wasn’t possible until CSS :has() became supported in all major browsers.
In this article, I will explore the problem and shed the light on some of the interesting use cases for CSS :has().
Chris McLeod ☛ It's Probably WordPress
Why does this work? Because, for better or worse, it’s probably WordPress under the hood. WordPress is reckoned to power over 40% of all websites. WordPress exposes the default feed on the /feed/ path[2].
Cloudbooklet ☛ How to Enable DAN Mode in ChatGPT
Learn how to activate DAN mode in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot to enhance conversational Hey Hi (AI) capabilities and improve response accuracy.
Setup Python 3.12.2 on SparkyLinux2024.2 (kernel 6.7.6) via pyenv
This post is an immediate follow up on previous one
Conquer Security Audits: Your Essential Lynis Command Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet equips you with essential Lynis commands to navigate your system’s security landscape.
FOSSLinux ☛ Master cURL Commands: Essential and Advanced Options
In this guide, we'll explore both essential and advanced cURL commands that will help you streamline your workflow and get more done in less time. From basic commands to more advanced options, you'll find plenty of useful tips and tricks to take your skills to the next level.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Tell How Much Free Space Left in Ubuntu 22.04
When going to download or install something that takes much disk space, it’s better to first check if there’s enough free space left in your system. This is super easy to do the job in Ubuntu & other Linux. And, I’m going to show you how in both graphical and command line ways.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Brave browser on Rocky Linux
Brave browser can be easily installed on any linux distro, including Rocky Linux.
Brave browser is not available in the Rocky GNU/Linux repositories, so installing Brave browser is done by adding the official Brave Browser repository on your Rocky GNU/Linux Machine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install JupyterLab on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install JupyterLab on Fedora 39. JupyterLab is an open-source web application that allows you to create and share documents containing live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text. It’s widely used for data cleaning and transformation, numerical simulation, statistical modeling, data visualization, machine learning, and much more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Upscayl on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Upscayl on Debian 12. Upscayl is a free, open-source Hey Hi (AI) image upscaling software that utilizes deep learning to enlarge and enhance low-resolution images, recovering lost details and removing artifacts.
ID Root ☛ How to Change Username on Ubuntu
Usernames serve an important function in Ubuntu and GNU/Linux systems in general. They act as a unique identifier for each user and are tied to key components like the user’s home directory, permissions, and authentication systems. There may come a time when you want to change your username in Ubuntu.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CockroachDB on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CockroachDB on Debian 12. CockroachDB is a distributed SQL database that is designed for cloud applications, offering high availability, fault tolerance, and strong consistency. It is an excellent choice for developers looking for a scalable and resilient database solution.
