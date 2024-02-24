Wine 9.3
The Wine development release 9.3 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Improvements to Internet Proxy support.
New HID pointer device driver.
Timezone database update.
More exception fixes on ARM platforms.
Various bug fixes.
An update
