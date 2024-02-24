Announcing Incus 0.6

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2024



Looking for something to do this weekend? How about trying out the all new Incus 0.6!



This Incus release is quite the feature packed one! It comes with an all new storage driver to allow a shared disk to be used for storage across a cluster. On top of that we also have support for backing up and restoring storage buckets, control over accessing of shared block devices, the ability to list images across all projects, a number of OVN improvements and more!

The full announcement and changelog can be found here.

