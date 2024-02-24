GNU/Linux in Sudan: From 0.09% to 5% in 15 Years

Feb 24, 2024

updated Feb 24, 2024



Last year (April): In Sudan, Microsoft Windows Fell Below 10% Market Share This Month

T HE above chart is very encouraging.

In Sudan, according to statCounter's data (derived from this page), in February 2009 the market share of GNU/Linux was less than 0.1%. Now, 60 months later, it is measured at 5%.

Wow!

Sudan has an 'on-and-off' war at the moment (ceasefires and ongoing negotiations). But it's hard to correlate the timing of the current conflict with trends in the chart above.

Suffice to say, if one counts mobile devices too, Android dominates at 88% of the market, whereas Windows is down to less than 5%.

Windows has become a rare sight in Sudan. █