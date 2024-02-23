today's howtos
Unix Men ☛ How to Install and Use Terraform on a Linux
Terraform is a leading cloud orchestration tool that is completely free to use. Often referred to as an “Infrastructure as Code” tool, Terraform enables users to deploy infrastructure using code-based configurations. Developed by HashiCorp, Terraform is an extremely popular open-source program licensed under the Mozilla Public License.
How to Install and Use jaq (jq clone) on Linux: Step-by-Step Guide
Jaq (pronounced like “Jacques”) is a Michael Farber and community effort to increase speed, correctness, and simplicity compared to its predecessor, the jq (JSON data processing) tool.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Geeqie on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Geeqie on Debian 12. Geeqie is a versatile and lightweight image viewer for Linux, including Debian 12, known for its speed and efficiency in previewing and organizing images.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVM on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NVM on Manjaro. Node Version Manager (NVM) is a tool that allows developers to install and manage multiple versions of Node.js. It is especially useful for testing applications across different Node.js versions.
5 Commands to Get IP Address Information on Linux
If you are using a GNU/Linux distro without a graphical interface then to find the IP address you have to use the command line interface.
Linux.org ☛ Working With GNU/Linux Fonts (Microsoft Core Fonts, etc)
Linux comes with quite a few pre-installed fonts, especially if your distro comes with a word processor. Most word processors come with their own fonts.
Adding fonts is an easy task, just download your font, right-click on it, and select Install. On some systems, you may need to open the font file in the program 'Fonts' and then click on 'Install'.