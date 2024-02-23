The biggest change in LXQt 2.0 will be the port to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with more modern UI/UX and also bring them a performance boost compared to the current Qt 5-based releases. With this change, LXQt will completely drop Qt 5 support.
Highlights of the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver include support for R8, GR88, and YCbCr GBM formats, support for transparent huge pages for the text section when available, experimental HDMI 10-bits per component support, and an application profile to improve KWin performance on hybrid GPU systems.
Coming more than six months after NetworkManager 1.44, the NetworkManager 1.46 release is here to introduce support for showing a Wi-Fi device’s capability on the 6Ghz band, support for Ethtool EEE (Energy Efficient Ethernet) settings, support for configuring ethtool channels property to configure NIC multiqueue, and support for HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy) and PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol) interfaces.