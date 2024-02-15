FreeNginx Emerges in Response to F5’s Management Decisions
To ensure clarity, let’s begin with a brief explanation. Nginx, the world’s award-winning and most popular web server, was previously owned by Nginx Inc.
In March 2019, it was acquired by F5 Inc., an American technology company focusing on application security, for $670 million, making F5 the current owner of Nginx.
In an unexpected turn of events yesterday, Maxim Dounin, formerly associated with F5 and a key developer of the web server, announced...
Update
In The Register:
-
Nginx web server forked as Freenginx
US networking vendor F5 acquired Russian web server Nginx for $670 million in 2019. Some of F5's decisions, such as the recent disclosure of CVE-2024-24989, have not gone down well with at least some of the product's core developers, notably Maxim Dounin, who vocally disagreed with this disclosure. As a result, he announced a fork, called Freenginx.
FOSS Force:
-
How Nginx Went From Being the Little Engine That Could to Become the Fork of the Day
The return of cold war hostilities between Russia and the west, as well as a big dose of international capitalism, would see to be at least partly behind the recent brouhaha that’s ended up with the popular open-source web serving platform, Nginx, being forked by a Russia-based Nginx developer.
News of the fork came on Valentine’s Day by way of an email on Nginx’s email list from Maxim Dounin, who had been an employee of the project back when it had a presence in Russia (and who remained active as a volunteer developer after the company moved all of it’s operations to Seattle). In his email, Dounin expressed concern over a policy decision made by the project’s American owners and resigned as a volunteer developer.