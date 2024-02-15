FreeNginx Emerges in Response to F5’s Management Decisions

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 15, 2024,

updated Feb 27, 2024



To ensure clarity, let’s begin with a brief explanation. Nginx, the world’s award-winning and most popular web server, was previously owned by Nginx Inc.

In March 2019, it was acquired by F5 Inc., an American technology company focusing on application security, for $670 million, making F5 the current owner of Nginx.

In an unexpected turn of events yesterday, Maxim Dounin, formerly associated with F5 and a key developer of the web server, announced...

Update

In The Register:

Nginx web server forked as Freenginx US networking vendor F5 acquired Russian web server Nginx for $670 million in 2019. Some of F5's decisions, such as the recent disclosure of CVE-2024-24989, have not gone down well with at least some of the product's core developers, notably Maxim Dounin, who vocally disagreed with this disclosure. As a result, he announced a fork, called Freenginx.

FOSS Force: