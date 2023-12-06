today's howtos
-
Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng can now do a full configuration check
One of the most frequent syslog-ng feature requests is now resolved. Welcome the --check-startup option, allowing you to check the syntax and also spot spelling mistakes!
To use the --check-startup option, you need version 4.5.0 or later of syslog-ng. If your favorite operating system does not have it yet, you can check https://syslog-ng.org/3rd-party-binaries/ if there are ready-to-use third-party syslog-ng packages for your OS.
Once you have syslog-ng 4.5.0 or later up and running, testing the new feature is easy. Just create a typo in your configuration and check it. If you use the good old -s option, it will not spot the typo, as it only checks for syntax errors: [...]
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Set white backgrounds on transparent PNGs with ImageMagick
Thanks to Rok Kralj for this tip: [...]
-
It's FOSS ☛ 7 Sudo Tips and Tweaks for GNU/Linux Users
Unleash the power of sudo with these tips 💪
-
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Printing Setup and Management with CUPS
Network printing allows for the sharing of printers. By sharing printers, you can reduce the number of required resources needed to be purchased.
-
Installing PHP 8.x on Debian 12 GNU/Linux Server
PHP 8 is the major current version of the Hypertext Preprocessor scripting language. It offers multiple features and performance improvements as compared to the previous releases.