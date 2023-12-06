One of the most frequent syslog-ng feature requests is now resolved. Welcome the --check-startup option, allowing you to check the syntax and also spot spelling mistakes!

To use the --check-startup option, you need version 4.5.0 or later of syslog-ng. If your favorite operating system does not have it yet, you can check https://syslog-ng.org/3rd-party-binaries/ if there are ready-to-use third-party syslog-ng packages for your OS.

Once you have syslog-ng 4.5.0 or later up and running, testing the new feature is easy. Just create a typo in your configuration and check it. If you use the good old -s option, it will not spot the typo, as it only checks for syntax errors: [...]