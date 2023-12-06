PostgreSQL: pg_dbms_lock 1.0, Stateless Postgres Query Router 1.0, and Greenmask Beta Release
pg_dbms_lock v1.0 released
This PostgreSQL extension provided compatibility with the DBMS_LOCK Oracle package except the
DBMS_LOCK.CONVERT()function and some unsupported lock modes who anyway are rarely found in the Oracle PL/SQL stored procedures.
The following stored procedures are implemented: [...]
Stateless Postgres Query Router 1.0.0 released
The SPQR team is proud to release the first production-ready version of the SPQR (Stateless Postgres Query Router).
SPQR is a query router for horizontal scaling of PostgreSQL via sharding. SPQR is designed to be as lightweight as a connection pooler, reducing knowledge of the data schema to the necessary minimum.
Greenmask Beta Release
PostgreSQL Dump and Obfuscation Tool
We are thrilled to announce the first beta release of Greenmask, an innovative open-source utility designed for PostgreSQL logical backup dumping, obfuscation, and restoration. This tool is a significant addition to the PostgreSQL "family" news, aligning with the PostgreSQL community's interest in related open-source projects.