Security Leftovers
Bleeping Computer ☛ Critical bug in ownCloud file sharing app exposes admin passwords
The Straits Times ☛ Cyber attack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
A website and mobile apps providing online ID services went down, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
Silicon Angle ☛ Hackers steal 8.4M+ patients’ data from healthcare software company Welltok
ackers have stolen the personal data of more than 8.4 million patients from Welltok Inc., a Denver-based company that provides software for healthcare organizations. Welltok first disclosed the breach in October without sharing the full details of the incident. On Wednesday, it revealed that the hackers had stolen information belonging to some 8,493,379 patients.
SANS ☛ OVA Files, (Sat, Nov 25th)
I had to figure out when a OVA file was published (for a virtual machine). The Open Virtualization Format (OVF) is the standard for these files.