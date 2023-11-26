Proprietary Software and Openwashing

I’ve written a long tutorial exploring the user of Racket’s Concurrent ML (CML) inspired concurrency paradigm to write an API wrapping git-cat-file. It is meant to serve as an introduction to kill-safety and CML concurrency, while assuming some existing knowledge of Racket or other Schemes. I found that there weren’t a lot of resources beyond the reference documentation that explained how to put these Hey Hi (AI) together, and I hope this can fill that hole.