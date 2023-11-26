mesa 23.3.0-rc5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023



Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 23.3.0-rc5.

As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new

Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44

The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 29th.

Cheers, Eric

Read on