mesa 23.3.0-rc5
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 23.3.0-rc5.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 23.3.0 final, thus adding
more 23.3.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/44
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on November 29th.
Cheers,
Eric
