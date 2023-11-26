Hampton-Newport News CSB was recently added to AlphV’s leak site with a message about how they had stolen over 800 GB of sensitive data. “Appoint a responsible person to negotiate and let’s get down to business. Otherwise, every client will see how you have neglected their personal information and will have a detailed plan on how to win a case against you in court,” they threatened.

Apparently Hampton-Newport News CSB was not intimidated into cooperating, and so on November 24, AlphV posted a “last chance” message: “If you don’t get in touch in the next 48 hours, we will start publishing all your confidential data and activate spam to your customers.” Accompanying the threat were screencaps of various files with confidential assessment records on clients and confidential information on employees.