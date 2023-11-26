Security Leftovers
-
Comparative Study Results on Linux and Windows Ransomware Attacks, Exploring Notable Trends and Surge in Attacks on Linux Systems [Ed: Ransomware is affecting Windows over 90% of the time, so a close partner/pusher of Microsoft tries to alter the narrative]
-
Data Breaches ☛ Ransomware gang claims to have stolen Crystal Lake Health Centers data [Ed: Windows TCO]
Crystal Lake Health Centers (CLHC) provides comprehensive medical care in 11 healthcare clinics in Michigan.
-
Data Breaches ☛ The big bad BlackCat tries to bully Hampton-Newport News CSB. Shame on BlackCat.
Hampton-Newport News CSB was recently added to AlphV’s leak site with a message about how they had stolen over 800 GB of sensitive data. “Appoint a responsible person to negotiate and let’s get down to business. Otherwise, every client will see how you have neglected their personal information and will have a detailed plan on how to win a case against you in court,” they threatened.
Apparently Hampton-Newport News CSB was not intimidated into cooperating, and so on November 24, AlphV posted a “last chance” message: “If you don’t get in touch in the next 48 hours, we will start publishing all your confidential data and activate spam to your customers.” Accompanying the threat were screencaps of various files with confidential assessment records on clients and confidential information on employees.
-
Data Breaches ☛ “Network outages” experienced on Thanksgiving result in ER diversions in Idaho and Texas [Ed: Windows kills]
Mary Boyle reports that Portneuf Medical Center in Idaho suffered a network outage on Thanksgiving.