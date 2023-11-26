Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last OpenMandriva Lx release to feature the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. It comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop, as well as the KDE Gear 23.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO Computers’ First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

TUXEDO Sirius 16 is TUXEDO Computers’ first and long-awaited full AMD-powered Linux gaming notebook featuring the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO’s ESP32-based module comes with 2.41” AMOLED display

DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)

EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

original

GPL and Whitleblowers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023

Eben Moglen stands with Snowden (video)

Eben Moglen stands with Snowden

IT probably ought to be noted that the people who most viciously attack Professor Moglen, even comparing him to a wife murderer (as if raising one's voice is the same as murder), also keep defaming various courageous journalists and whistleblowers, falsely accusing them of all sorts of things they themselves are guilty of. Those are the people who promote "safe space" and Hamas at the same time.

It's with that in mind that we reproduce this video in a Free (libre) format today.

Don't listen to Microsoft liars and weasels, who merely try to "replace" Moglen and override his message.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 distribution is now available for download as the last major OpenMandriva Lx release featuring the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
Wireshark 4.2.0 Released with Dark Mode, ARM64 Support
Learn what's new in Wireshark 4.2.0 release which brings updated base with dark mode, performance improvements and more.
Flatpak, OpenVPN, Bash update in Tumbleweed
This week has produced more than a few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots with a moderate downloaded size of packages for those who did a zypper dup
 
PipeWire 1.0 “El Presidente” Officially Released, This Is What’s New
PipeWire 1.0 has been released today as a major update to this modern software for handling audio and video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Android Leftovers
Every Google app updated for Android tablets, foldables
Holidays Almost Over (Slow News)
The holiday in the US (or the long weekend) is almost over, so we expect news to pick up pace again some time around Tuesday morning
What It Takes To Make A Raspberry Pi Killer
The folks at Raspberry Pi are riding on a bit of a wave at the moment, with the launch of the Pi 5 with its PCIe and RP1 peripheral chip
20 Best Free and Open Source Python Visualization Packages
All of them are released under an open source license
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GPL and Whitleblowers
Eben Moglen stands with Snowden
Security Leftovers
only 4 stories for now
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Some misc. links
Security Leftovers
4 new reports/posts
mesa 23.3.0-rc5
almost there now
Fedora Status Update and PipeWire Camera Support in Firefox
Some Fedora news
Debian's Jonathan Dowland on bndcmpr and Dockerfile ARG footgun
a pair of new blog posts
Arduino Projects and Adventures
Latest 3 posts from Arduino
GIMP 3.0 Release Plan
May next year
Android Leftovers
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week
today's leftovers
openwashing, FOSS, and more
Security Leftovers
a few more stories from the trenches
MiniDebConf Cambridge Reports
2 repors from Andrew Cater
Microsoft's Demise on the Web Continues, Kubernetes Spotlight on SIG Testing
Some server stories
Programming Leftovers
only a few for today
This Week in GNOME Felix Häcker: #123 Infrastructure Work
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 17 to November 24
Retro and Open Hardware/Modding: Atari, KVMs, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32
4 stories
Upgrading Rock/4.3 to Rock/5.0
A fresh install is always preferred over a system (distribution) upgrade. Always, always, always
today's howtos
another quick batch for Saturday
KDE: GNU/Linux Distributions, Musique Qt 6 Refresh, and Android
3 KDE stories
Packaging changes for KDE Android apps
Following my recent post on porting KDE Android applications to Qt 6 and Ingo’s post on the CI/CD changes for APKs here are some more details about packaging changes for KDE’s Android apps
today's howtos
a bunch of weekend howtos
The 6 Best Linux OS For Android Smartphones
If you are tired of Android and are looking for an alternative operating system for your smartphone then GNU/Linux is the best choice
Games: Cosmic Carnage, Crossroad OS, Leaf Blower Revolution, and More
5 stories by Liam Dawe
Wine 8.21 and VKD3D-Proton 2.11
Compatibility layers
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux and security
Video: FLOSS Weekly and Many YouTube Video
Many new ones
today's howtos
many howtos
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
iQOO 12 will get 3 Android updates, will not have ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’
RLXOS Silaghana - rlxos
Desktop Environment Switch: We've transitioned from GNOME to Xfce4
Ultramarine Linux 39 Launches Featuring Fedora’s Latest Innovations
Ultramarine Linux 39 combines the latest kernel 6.5 with Budgie 10.8.2, offering a different Fedora computing experience
PCLinuxOS awaits
Unleash an extraordinary, mind-blowing universe of endless possibilities right at your fingertips
GitLab and GitHub Are Still Deep in Debt, But Microsoft is 3 Orders of Magnitude Worse
Don't be easily fooled or conned into thinking that companies that claim to be doing very well are in fact doing well
This week in KDE: the Plasma 6 feature freeze approaches
At this point nearly all the planned features for Plasma 6 are done
KDE: Freezing in Style
One of the the less apparent omissions in Plasma’s Wayland session compared to X was the lack of a prompt for terminating an unresponsive app
Plasma desktop menu transparency - Tutorial
This is going to be a tricky article, I must warn you in advance
Today is Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day
Forget "shop till you drop"
No, GNU/Linux Started in Boston, Not Helsinki
History matters
See System Resource Usage in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
We’re not short of system monitoring tools for Ubuntu, with an array of desktop apps, extensions, widgets, Conky scripts, and command-line tools readily available to us
Perl Weekly Challenge and More Perl News
for programmers in Raku too
Red Hat Puff Pieces, Press Releases, and Diversions
Mostly corporate fluff again
EuroLinux 8.9 released
On November 16, 2023, we released version 8.9 of the EuroLinux operating system
Announcing AlmaLinux 8.9 Stable!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.9 codenamed “Midnight Oncilla”!
ExTiX 23.11 - based on upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - with LXQt 1.4, Calamares Installer (new), Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.6.1-amd64-exton :: Build 231123
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System
Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility
Proxmox VE 8.1 debuts with Debian 12.2 base, Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and LXC 5.0.2, enhancing virtual environments
Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit
RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Security Issues and Windows TCO
breaches and more
Project Bluefin: A Linux Desktop for Serious Developers
Want a desktop Linux built on immutable Fedora with an Ubuntu-style desktop designed expressively for programmers? Then you want Bluefin.
Android Leftovers
This must-have Motorola Android Auto wireless adapter deal is so good it already sold out once
today's leftovers
security and much more
PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.0 Released
The PostgreSQL pgJDBC project has a new release
Sublime Text, GNU/Linux Graph Databases, and More
Software stories
GNU Parallel 20231122 and tap v0.4.10
Release and review
PHP versions 8.3.0, 8.1.26 and 8.2.13 for RHEL and Similar
Remi Collet's repo
today's howtos
a bunch of technical posts
Debian: Debcamp, PostgreSQL, Freexian, and Discontinuing rsync service on archive.debian.org
Debian picks
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v8.0 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.0
Windows TCO: The Latest Cautionary Tales
Microsoft in action and inaction
Openwashing, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and fakes/fluff
Open Hardware: The watch project and Raspberry Pi projects
3 new posts
Dan Langille's PostgreSQL Adventures
2 new posts
Pocock on Suicides and Deaths in Free Software, Attacks on Families
2 new blog posts
today's howtos
many howtos
Android Leftovers
Google's issues with Android backups are more apparent than ever
We need to fix Black Friday. And the industry
Here we are again, in the middle of annual Black Friday madness
Games: Doom Infinite, Dominatrix, and More
8 stories by Liam Dawe
LibreOffice 7.6.3 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 110 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.3 as the third point release to the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source and free office suite series.
FreeBSD 14 Release: Best New Features
A round-up of the new features of the major FreeBSD 14 release with download links and upgrade instructions.
GNOME Shell 45.1 Update Arrives in Ubuntu 23.10
The recent GNOME Shell 45.1 update has begun rolling out to users of Ubuntu 23.10
EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
Running on Raspberry Pi OS (64-bit), these cameras come pre-installed with OpenCV, QT, and Python
iptables vs. firewalld: Choosing your Linux firewall solution
This article compares iptables and firewalld, two key firewall management tools in Linux
DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux
Selecting the New Face of openSUSE is Underway
The openSUSE community’s logo contest submission phase is now complete and voting for the logos has begun
Qt Creator 12.0 Released with Co-Pilot Integration
Learn what's new in Qt Creator 12, which brings a performance boost, co-pilot integration and updated tools to Linux developers.
Programming Leftovers
Linux and more
Free Software: FOSS Weekly and More
FOSS news
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients with Heroes Wanted and Zipp's Cafe - 2023-11-22 Edition
Between 2023-11-15 and 2023-11-22 there were 34 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Events: FSF-EEE's 2024 Youth Hacking 4 Freedom and Yocto Project Virtual Summit Next Week
2 events
Kubernetes, Virtual Machines, and Containers
a pair of new articles
PDF planners 2024
code to generate a custom printable planner
Security Leftovers
various incidents, patches, and their bugs
Proprietary Holes and Windows TCO
Mostly Microsoft issues
GNU/Linux: A Powerful and Versatile Operating System
Author thinks it all started in 1991 with Linux
Jeff.pro announces cnix OS, an Operating System distribution based on Debian Linux
Jeff.pro, a leading technology website, announced today the release of cnix OS, a new operating system based on Debian Linux. cnix OS provides users with a stable, secure and customizable computing environment for desktops, laptops and servers.
Raspberry Pi 400: This $100 keyboard is a full-blown computer
The Raspberry Pi400 is an optimized Raspberry Pi 4 built into a keyboard. Students and inventors get a PC with a small footprint, a low price, and great possibilities.
Canonical releases Charmed Kubeflow 1.8
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced today the general availability of Charmed Kubeflow 1.8
Banana Pi BPI-M7 - A thin Rockchip RK3588 SBC with dual 2.5GbE, M.2 NVMe storage, HDMI 2.1, and more
Banana Pi is working on the upcoming Banana Pi BPI-M7 SBC powered by Rockchip RK3588 SoC whose low profile design reminds me of boards from Khadas such as the Khadas Edge2 or VIM4 SBCs but with a few extra ports thanks to the larger form factor. The Banana Pi BPI-M7 single board computer is equipped with up to 32GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash, and features an M.2 2280 socket for one NVMe SSD, three display interfaces (HDMI, USB-C, MIPI DSI)
Affordable $100 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Router Board Featuring 2x10G SFP Ports
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 is a high-performance, open-source router board