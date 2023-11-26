GPL and Whitleblowers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023



Eben Moglen stands with Snowden (video)

IT probably ought to be noted that the people who most viciously attack Professor Moglen, even comparing him to a wife murderer (as if raising one's voice is the same as murder), also keep defaming various courageous journalists and whistleblowers, falsely accusing them of all sorts of things they themselves are guilty of. Those are the people who promote "safe space" and Hamas at the same time.

It's with that in mind that we reproduce this video in a Free (libre) format today.

Don't listen to Microsoft liars and weasels, who merely try to "replace" Moglen and override his message. █