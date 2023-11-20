Some Fedora Infra Statistics and Things To Do After Installing Fedora 39
Kevin Fenzi: Some Fedora Infra stats in Nov 2023
Things have been crazy busy of late, but with Fedora 39 out the door and a week of vacation coming up I am finally starting to feel caught up. So, I thought I would share a quick post on some stats:
Number of instances in fedora-infra ansible inventory: 448
Instances here means bare metal machines, vm’s on those bare metal machines and some aws instances. It doesn’t include containers or the like.
FOSS Post ☛ Things To Do After Installing Fedora 39
Fedora releases a new version approximately every 6 months. Each new version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently. The latest stable version is currently Fedora 39, you can download it from the Fedora official website.