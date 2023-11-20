today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cockpit on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Navigating the complexities of server management can be a daunting task, even for seasoned IT professionals. Enter Cockpit, a user-friendly, web-based interface that simplifies this process, making it more accessible and efficient.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install yay AUR Helper in Arch GNU/Linux [Beginner’s Guide]
A beginner's guide on how to install yay (AUR helper) in Arch GNU/Linux with step-by-step guide with additional instructions.
Andrea Corbellini: Running the operating system that you're currently using in a virtual machine (with Secure Boot and TPM emulation)
In this article I will show you how to start your current operating system inside a virtual machine. That is: launching the operating system (with all your settings, files, and everything), inside a virtual machine, while you’re using it.
This article was written for Ubuntu, but it can be easily adapted to other distributions, and with appropriate care it can be adapted to non-Linux kernels and operating systems as well.
ID Root ☛ How To Install aaPanel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install aaPanel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. aaPanel is a free and open-source web hosting control panel that simplifies the process of hosting a website on a server. It provides a graphical interface and automation tools designed to simplify the process of hosting a website.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Fedora 39. In the realm of web development, the LAMP Stack holds a pivotal role.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ PPA for Installing HandBrake 1.7.0 in Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, 23.10
For HandBrake users who prefer the classic .deb package, there’s now new PPA for all current Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu 23.10, and their based systems, such as GNU/Linux Mint 20/21, Pop! OS, Zorin OS 17. HandBrake announced the new major 1.7.0 release a few days ago.
Linuxize ☛ How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04
This guide covers the step-by-step process of installing MongoDB on Ubuntu.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Git on Ubuntu
Git is a free and open source version control system, that allows you to keep track of your software versions.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Firefox on Arch Linux
There are several ways to install firefox on Arch Linux. However, in this tutorial, we'll be installing Firefox on Arch GNU/Linux by using pacman package manager to download the firefox package that can be found on main repositories of Arch Linux.
Own HowTo ☛ How to enable multilib on Arch Linux
If you are using 64bit version of Arch Linux, and you want to be able to run 32bit applications on your system, to do so, you need to enable multilib repository.
Own HowTo ☛ How to check how much disk space is being used on Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install duc, and use it to check how much disk space is being used in your machine.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix command "Flatpak" not found
command "Flatpak" not found, is an error that indicates that something's not right with your flatpak installation on your system.
Why does this error happen?
This depends on your setup.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Remove All Docker Images
To remove all the Docker images, the user can either use the “docker rmi -f $(sudo docker images -aq)” command or the “docker image prune -a” command.
Linux Hint ☛ Managing Docker Volumes Using Docker Compose
To manage the volume using Docker Compose, utilize the “volumes” key also specify the volume type, volume source, and target path.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Find the IP Address of a Docker Container?
To find the IP address of container, use “docker inspect cont-name”, “docker network inspect network-name” command, or read the “/etc/hosts” file of container.
Linux Hint ☛ Docker exec -it
The “docker exec -it” is used to access the container shell interactively. The “docker exec” command also supports different options to behave differently.
Linux Hint ☛ How do I Uninstall Docker Desktop From Computer
Remove Docker desktop from backdoored Windows using “Apps & features” settings. On Mac, remove the app from troubleshooting settings, and on linux, run “sudo apt remove”.
Linux Hint ☛ Deploy Apache Kafka using Docker Compose
To deploy Kafka, configure Kafka and zookeeper service in “docker-compose.yml” file. After that, start Apache Kafka using the “docker-compose up” command.
FOSSLinux ☛ Step-by-step guide to adjusting your GNU/Linux hardware clock
This comprehensive guide walks you through the process of changing the hardware clock in Linux. It provides step-by-step instructions and examples, covering various commands and tools to adjust and synchronize your system's hardware clock, ensuring accurate timekeeping for your GNU/Linux machine.
FOSSLinux ☛ Choosing the right network scanner: Nmap or Netcat?
Dive into the world of network scanning with a detailed comparison of nmap and netcat. This article examines their unique features, use cases, and strengths, offering insights into how each tool can be effectively utilized for network discovery, security analysis, and troubleshooting in various environments.
FOSSLinux ☛ Top vs. Htop: Which GNU/Linux system monitor reigns supreme?
This article provides a concise comparison between top and htop, two essential system monitoring tools in Linux. It highlights their key features, user interface differences, and functionality, helping you choose the right tool for effective system performance monitoring and management in GNU/Linux environments.
FOSSLinux ☛ systemd vs. init: Decoding the GNU/Linux boot process
Explore the intricacies of the GNU/Linux boot process through a detailed comparison of systemd and init. This article sheds light on their functionalities, differences in handling system startup, and the overall impact on system management, helping you grasp the essentials of GNU/Linux system administration.
