Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
After years of searching for the perfect laptop—and making this search part of my full-time job here at WIRED—I've given up. I am sorry to say there is no such thing as the perfect laptop. There are too many variables at play, too many use cases to handle. All laptops have trade-offs.
There are, however, some that come close enough to perfect, and System76’s updated Lemur Pro is about as close to the perfect Linux laptop as you’re likely to get. Part of that is the simple, clean design, but much of it comes from the customization options. System76 has put in a lot of work in the firmware and software that ships with the Lemur Pro.