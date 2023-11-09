today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ Track Network Connections in Linux With pktstat
If you’re wondering which processes are using your bandwidth on Linux, a little utility called pktstat may be able to help. This command-line tool shows packet activity in real time, with some convenient options for common functions.
OSTechNix ☛ Configuring Network Bonding In GNU/Linux For High Availability
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neofetch on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neofetch on Fedora 39. In the dynamic world of Linux, system administrators and enthusiasts often seek tools that provide quick access to essential system information.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pinta on Debian 12 [Ed: Mono (.NET, Microsoft) infestation)]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pinta on Debian 12. Image editing is an essential aspect of the digital world, whether you are a professional graphic designer or someone who enjoys enhancing photos for personal use. One of the remarkable open-source image editing tools available is Pinta.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blender on Debian 12. If you’re a 3D graphics enthusiast, artist, or professional, Blender is a name that holds great significance in your world. Blender, an open-source 3D computer graphics software, is renowned for its robust capabilities in 3D modeling, animation, rendering, and more.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Deepin on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Embracing the flexibility of Fedora GNU/Linux often involves customizing your desktop environment. When you install Deepin on Fedora Linux, you not only imbue your system with DDE’s celebrated aesthetics but also with a highly functional and customizable user experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
The KDE desktop environment is a comprehensive and adaptable choice for those looking to install KDE Plasma on Fedora Linux. Known for its contemporary and sophisticated design, KDE brings a wealth of features and functionalities to the table.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
LibreWolf is an open-source, privacy-focused browser gaining traction as a powerful alternative to mainstream browsers. This unique browser is based on Mozilla Firefox’s powerful engine, but it has been optimized to provide a more secure and private browsing experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeXworks on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For users of Fedora GNU/Linux interested in document preparation and typesetting, the option to install TeXworks on Fedora GNU/Linux offers a streamlined path to producing professional-grade materials. TeXworks is a free, open-source software that provides an intuitive graphical interface, allowing for efficient navigation through the complexities of TeX, the renowned typesetting system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LXQt on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
The LXQt desktop environment is a modern, lightweight, and user-friendly alternative to the default GNOME desktop environment on Fedora Linux. Designed for efficiency and performance, LXQt has gained popularity among users who seek a more streamlined and customizable user experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Set Timezone on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Ensuring accurate system time is paramount in system administration and software development. The timezone settings are pivotal in your Debian system’s operation, from data timestamping to scheduling tasks.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Claws Mail on Ubuntu
Claws Mail is an open source email client that allows you to read and send emails from your Ubuntu machine.
Claws mail allows you also to read news, via its news reader feature.
How to install LAMP Stack on Debian 12 Bookworm Linux
Create your web server environment for installing various web applications such as WordPress by installing a popular LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) on a Debian 12 Bookworm or Debian 11 Bullseye system.
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 22.04
Snipe-IT is an open-source IT asset management tool built on Laravel.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 22.04/23.10
GNU Octave released version 8.4.0 this Sunday. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 23.10 via PPA. GNU Octave, a high-level interpreted language for numerical computations, release new 8.4.0 few days ago. The release came with mainly bug-fixes and improvements. The official announcement is not ready yet.
How to: Install Angular CLI (and Create a New App) on Linux
Angular is a widely used open-source web application framework developed and maintained by Google, serves the purpose of creating dynamic single-page mobile or web applications (SPAs).
FOSSLinux ☛ Fedora fixes: Overcoming 25 common issues with ease
Fedora users, rejoice! We've compiled fixes for 25 common hiccups you might encounter, ensuring a smoother and more efficient Fedora journey.
It's FOSS ☛ Fixing 'target not found' Error in Arch Linux
Here's what you can do if you encounter the 'target not found' error while installing packages in Arch Linux.