Linuxiac:
-
KDE Gear 23.08.3 Update Rolls Out with Essential Bug Fixes
The KDE community has announced the release of KDE Gear 23.08.3, a comprehensive update that brings a host of bug fixes and updated translations to its extensive suite of over 120 individual programs, alongside a plethora of programmer libraries and feature plugins.
In light of this, the KDE team has addressed several key issues reported by users. Notable among the improvements is the update to Ark, KDE’s versatile archiving tool, which now boasts compatibility with the latest shared-mime-info version 2.3.