Proprietary Traps and Microsoft
-
ChatGPT is still down, OpenAI fears DDoS attack - Android Authority [Ed: Too expensive and over capacity while the company makes losses and might in fact, based on reports, go bankrupt this year or next year.]
OpenAI is seeing unusual traffic reflective of a DDoS attack. Because of this, ChatGPT is presently facing periodic outages.
-
Microsoft won’t let you close OneDrive in Windows without you explaining it first - Neowin
Do you remember Microsoft Edge asking you to answer a poll before downloading Chrome? A similar thing is now plaguing OneDrive users: It won't let you quit the app without telling Microsoft why first.
-
Zoom Now Supports Ubuntu 23.10 (Unmet Dependencies Error Fixed) [Ed: OMG!Proprietary software "apps" are so cool!]
I don’t use the Zoom GNU/Linux app (or Zoom in general) but I know many of you do, so you may be interested to know that the Zoom deb installer now works in Ubuntu 23.10. The latest hot-fix release resolves a dependency issue with the deb installer that caused Zoom to not install on Ubuntu 23.10.