Linux Foundation and Openwashing
TechCrunch ☛ Google-led App Defense Alliance joins Linux Foundation, with Meta and Microsoft joining too
The App Defense Alliance (ADA), an initiative set up by Google back in 2019 to combat malicious Android apps infiltrating the Play app store, has joined the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), a Linux Foundation project focused on helping organizations working on technical specifications, standards and related efforts.
The App Defense Alliance had, in fact, already expanded beyond its original Android malware detection roots, covering areas such as malware mitigation, mobile app security assessments (MASA) and cloud app security assessments (CASA). And while its founding members included mobile security firms such as ESET, Lookout and Zimperium, it has ushered in new members through the years, including Trend Micro and McAfee.
PR Newswire ☛ CNCF and LF Networking Unite to Advance Open Source Telecom Cloud Native Networking
Linux Foundation's New Cloud Native Networking Program brings telco networking and cloud native thought leaders together to collaborate on industry shift towards digital transformation
LWN ☛ The 2023 TAB election deadline is approaching [Ed: Now that LWN is controlled by LF staff and this TAB is controlled by Microsoft and Google]
The reminder has gone out: the deadline for nominations for the Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board is November 13. If you are interested in representing the kernel community on the TAB, now is the time to put together a self-nomination and get onto the ballot.
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: BBB Training Session for Virtual Presenters and Attendees
We’ll be holding a BBB Training session on Thursday (8 November) at:
7am PST, 10am EST, 3pm UTC, 4pm CET, 8:30pm IST, 12am Friday JST
This will be recorded so that you can watch it later.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Responds to US Federal Government RFI on Open Source Software Security [Ed: A GAFAM front group, not proponent of real and potent security but imperialism]
The OpenSSF has submitted a response to the Request For Information (RFI) on open source software (OSS) security and memory safe programming languages from the US White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) and its partners in the Open-Source Software Security Initiative (OS3I). We have thoroughly reviewed the requirements outlined in the RFI and have crafted our proposal to effectively address the needs and challenges specified. We believe that our unique skill set and deep understanding of the domain make us an ideal partner for this endeavor.
Oracle Expands Support for [Openwashing] Community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon