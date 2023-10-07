Our Gemini Capsule Now Hosted From the United Kingdom
The World Wide Web (WWW) is still a thing, but it's mostly for bloated 'webapps' now
In the first week of October our new server served about 100,000 requests over Gemini. Most of them were requests for pages from Techrights, but the capsule of this site is about a year old (Techrights' turns 3 this winter) and many readers here aren't familiar with Gemini, at least not yet. We hope this will change because Gemini is almost perfect for a platform like ours. And now, for the first time ever, it's hosted from Europe and well wired into many countries (lower latencies).
The World Wide Web (WWW) won't be abandoned by us any time soon, but it seems to be rotting away quite fast because it serves some companies (not only Google) better when it's closely controlled by them. Gemini is growing and it is run by communities, not corporations. █