According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Our Gemini Capsule Now Hosted From the United Kingdom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2023



The World Wide Web (WWW) is still a thing, but it's mostly for bloated 'webapps' now

In the first week of October our new server served about 100,000 requests over Gemini. Most of them were requests for pages from Techrights, but the capsule of this site is about a year old (Techrights' turns 3 this winter) and many readers here aren't familiar with Gemini, at least not yet. We hope this will change because Gemini is almost perfect for a platform like ours. And now, for the first time ever, it's hosted from Europe and well wired into many countries (lower latencies).

The World Wide Web (WWW) won't be abandoned by us any time soon, but it seems to be rotting away quite fast because it serves some companies (not only Google) better when it's closely controlled by them. Gemini is growing and it is run by communities, not corporations. █