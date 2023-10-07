Recently Here at Tux Machines...
- It's Not FOSS, Not Even Remotely, and Microsoft Uses It to Spy on Users
- highly disappointing editorial decisions at "It's FOSS"
- Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
- Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
- Tumbleweed's Graphic Updates Shine
- This week’s openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots brings clarity for graphics thanks to updates of multiple graphics and imaging packages
- All Things Open: A Look Back by Christine Hall
- Two new posts
- elementary OS 7.1 Released with New Privacy Features, Improved AppCenter
- Danielle Foré informs 9to5Linux today about the release and general availability of elementary OS 7.1 as the first major update to the Ubuntu-based distribution since elementary OS 7.0 “Horus”.
- Trotting at Low Latency
- After conversions from Drupal and Gallery to static pages the response time is close to zero
- Security Leftovers
- Slackware and more
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, sparkfun and more
- Some hardware picks
- today's leftovers
- games, Free software, and more
- PipeWire 1.0 release candidate
- RC1
- today's howtos
- evening picks
- 7 Best Free and Open Source Web Servers
- HTTPS is one of the measures to help keep your browsing safe and secure
- Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)
- Microsoft trouble
- Red Hat Leftovers
- Mostly corporate PR
- Android Leftovers
- Google's Pixel 8 Software Update Plan Should Push Android Phones Further
- 5 Best Open Source Collaboration Software for Linux
- In today’s reality, more and more people start working online so modern technology can give you an edge
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS links
- today's leftovers
- DRM and more
- New GNU poke co-maintainer
- I am happy to announce that Mohammad-Reza Nabipoor has just been appointed as GNU co-maintainer of poke
- Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RP2040, and More
- Hardware news
- BSD Now and BSD hardening scripts
- Some BSD links
- Programming Leftovers
- Programming links
- This Week in GNOME: #116 Fragmented Files
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 29 to October 06
- Kubuntu 23.10: Best New Features
- Learn about the new features of Kubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop and improvements.
- Canonical/Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack, and smartNIC
- 3 stories for today
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Bridge
- Adobe Bridge is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- 11 Best Free and Open Source File Systems for Big Data
- This feature highlights the finest open source file systems designed to cope with the demands imposed by Big Data
- This week in KDE: re-organized System Settings
- System Settings’ sidebar has gotten a much-needed re-organization
- Ubuntu vs. Kubuntu: What's The Better Choice For You
- It can be confusing to pick between Ubuntu and its flavours like Kubuntu. Let's make this task easier
- Games: Moonring, Shadows of the Afterland, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and More
- 5 articles from Liam Dawe
- Today in Techrights
- 2 days' worth
- Best Backup Software to Back up Files in Linux
- A backup software is an important program on every Linux user's toolkit
- Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference
- Last week I was a bit distracted with the trip to Paris for the Embedded Recipes conference, but later I have found some time for hacking and got some interesting results out of it
- Red Hat Leftovers
- 3 links for this morning
- Security Leftovers
- 23andMe, Android, and Microsoft
- today's howtos
- this morning's batch of howtos
- Postgres: pgmoneta 0.7.0 and Citus 12.1 Released!
- 2 releases
- Ubuntu: KDE snaps Love KDE neon and Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur"
- 2 stories
- Security Leftovers
- Linux, Windows TCO, and more
- Openwashing of Ferrocene
- contributions from the "general public" are not accepted
- ELKS and Fuzix: Linux – and Unix – writ very, very small
- That is not dead which can eternal lie. Iä! Iä! IA16!
- Lenovo to offer Android PCs, starting with an all-in-one
- Another route to the year of Linux on the desktop. Or the edge
- Android Leftovers
- Google's Android 14 statue will make you turn upside down
- MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
- RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.6, Linux 6.1.56, and Linux 5.15.134
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.6 kernel
- LMDE 6 “Faye” released
- The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Browsers
- Mostly WWW stuff
- Programming Leftovers
- Rust, Python, and more
- Raspberry Pi 5 and Arduino Stuff
- Open Hardware links
- Software: Ymuse, Hype, and Audacity in the Browser
- 3 stories
- Digital Self Defence, FUD, and More
- Security links
- Cockpit 302
- Here are the release notes from Cockpit 302 and cockpit-podman 78
- Standards/Consortia: HTML and More