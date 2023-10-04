Today in Techrights
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, October 03, 2023
- IRC logs for Tuesday, October 03, 2023
- "Modern" Computing Sucks and Harms Computer Users
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Red Windows
- Red Hat is not into Free software
- Richard Stallman Giving Talks in the Czech Republic and Germany This Week (Tomorrow's Talk is "Artificial Intelligence vs Language Models")
- This past weekend he gave two talks in the Czech Republic
- Companies Faking the True Number of Layoffs With Return-to-Office Mandates and Forced Relocation
- we estimate that Microsoft cut about 30,000 so far this year, having cut many more jobs last year
- Links 03/10/2023: Cellphones (Mobile Phones) Banned in Classrooms in England
- Links for the day
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, October 02, 2023
- IRC logs for Monday, October 02, 2023
- Google News, Which We Call Gulag Noise, is Following the New York Times Into the Digital Graveyard
- It merely gives an illusion of volume and instead of giving readers more stuff to read it wastes people's time
- Daily Bulletins Coming Soon (Hopefully as Early as Next Week)
- Today we finish testing IRC logs and their upload to Gemini, not just to IPFS
- Over at Tux Machines...
- yesterday's posts
- Software Freedom is the Future and Microsoft is the Biggest Obstacle
- GNU/Linux, at its roots, was all about Software Freedom
- Links 02/10/2023: NUC, GTK Themes, and More
- Links for the day
- New Union Syndicale Articles About the European Patent Office
- We'll probably get back to regularly writing about the EPO in the near future
- If WordPress Knows Well Enough to Self-Host Its Podcast, Why Can't GNU/Linux Shows Do the Same?
- For those who want videos and podcasts, here are today's latest additions from other sites
- Richard Stallman Can Outlive Many of His Prominent Haters
- M.J.G. tried hard to take our Web site offline, based on lies and repeated threats