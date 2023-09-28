SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
-
Announcing Agama 4
After publishing Agama 3 a month ago, it is time for a new release. Among other things, this new version fixes several issues in the startup process, allows the use of a network proxy, adds (partial) support for IPv6, includes a few improvements in the web UI and features a new tool to extract Agama-related logs.
-
Leap Micro 5.5 reaches Beta, Leap Micro 5.3 soon to be EOL
One of the standout features of Leap Micro 5.5 is its SELinux enhancements. Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) has received a significant boost; It brings podman-docker and hyper-v support for AArch64 for a more robust and secure computing experience for users.
-
Survey to Explore openSUSE's Use Cases, More
A recently published openSUSE survey is asking IT professionals and users about their views on open-source technologies and the ever-evolving Linux ecosystem. The [Use Case Survey[(https://survey.opensuse.org/) aims to gather insights on what will shape the future of Linux and its role in various industries.
-
Kurz práce v příkazové řádce Linuxu nejen pro MetaCentrum 2024
Don’t be afraid of command line! It is friendly and powerful tool allowing to process large data and automate tasks. Practically identical is command line also in Apple macOS, BSD and another UNIX-based systems, not only in Linux.