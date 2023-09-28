OpenBSD Stories
-
Introduction to sysclean(8)
sysclean(8) is a system tool designed for help system administrator to keep their OpenBSD clean after upgrade.
It walks the installed system and compare to a reference system, reporting to the user additionnal things in the installed system.
The purpose is to point any elements that wouldn't be present if a fresh install was done, instead of an upgrade.
-
-current has moved to 7.4
For those unfamiliar with the process: this is not the 7.4 release, but is part of the standard build-up to the release.
-
OpenBSD PF versus FreeBSD PF
I encountered yet another discussion about OpenBSD PF versus FreeBSD PF. For those who are new to the discussion: OpenBSD developers created PF in 2001, and it rapidly improved to become the most approachable open source packet filter.