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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Athena - ecosystem of reusable, independent Crystal components
Athena is an ecosystem of reusable, independent Crystal components.
The project provides a collection of shards that can be used independently or combined to build structured web applications.
The ecosystem includes a web framework assembled from Athena components, with an emphasis on flexibility, extensibility, and SOLID software design principles. It makes extensive use of Crystal annotations and provides facilities for routing, dependency injection, event dispatching, validation, serialization, and other common application requirements.
This is free and open source software.
SafeLine - self-hosted web application firewall
SafeLine is a self-hosted web application firewall (WAF) and reverse proxy designed to protect web applications from attacks and exploits.
It filters, monitors, and blocks malicious HTTP and HTTPS traffic before it reaches a web application. SafeLine uses semantic analysis to detect a wide range of threats and provides additional mechanisms for controlling abusive traffic and automated clients.
This is free and open source software.
BM - minimalist terminal music player
BM is a modern terminal music player written in Go with a responsive text-based user interface. It supports popular audio formats and combines playback controls with library browsing, playlist management, and fuzzy search.
The player can display album artwork using the Kitty, Sixel, and iTerm2 image protocols. It also integrates with Linux desktops through MPRIS2, media keys, and track change notifications.
This is free and open source software.
dedoc - terminal-based viewer for DevDoc
dedoc is a terminal-based viewer for DevDocs. It lets you search and view developer documentation offline without needing a web browser or desktop environment.
Pages are translated from HTML to coloured text for terminal viewing. dedoc can download docsets, search documentation, open specific pages or fragments, and pipe its output to pagers and other command-line tools.
This is free and open source software.
HyprFM - Qt6/QML file manager
HyprFM is a Qt6/QML file manager designed for Hyprland and Wayland desktops.
It focuses on a lightweight, keyboard-friendly experience with multiple views, rich previews, tabs, split panes, and theming.
This is free and open source software.
Camp - static site generator built on Racket
Camp is a static site generator built on Racket.
It is designed for creating personal, programmable, and permanent websites and blogs, with an emphasis on publishing written content to both the web and print.
Camp builds on Punct, a Racket DSL that extends Markdown with Racket code. Sites are Racket projects, giving authors a programmable publishing environment rather than a fixed collection of themes and configuration options.
This is free and open source software.