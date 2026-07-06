Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Athena is an ecosystem of reusable, independent Crystal components.

The project provides a collection of shards that can be used independently or combined to build structured web applications.

The ecosystem includes a web framework assembled from Athena components, with an emphasis on flexibility, extensibility, and SOLID software design principles. It makes extensive use of Crystal annotations and provides facilities for routing, dependency injection, event dispatching, validation, serialization, and other common application requirements.

This is free and open source software.