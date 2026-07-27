original
Never Give Up
In November 2024 three (yes, 3) Americans attacked us at the same time (more details on the third one coming soon). They were coordinating this, based on hard evidence that we possess.
By December 2024 they had run out of momentum and in January 2025 the inertia was in our favour. Our persistence and professionalism paid off.
Stamina or endurance used to be my forté because I had spent years rowing long distances and have a bunch of brass to show for it (that was in my early twenties).
If you are subjected to online abuse, don't give up. Speak up, speak to other people, fight back against the bullies. At the end, if you are patient enough, you may get your way. █
“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward.” – Rocky Balboa
Image source: Rowing awards