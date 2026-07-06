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Kdenlive 26.04.3 released
Quoting: Kdenlive 26.04.3 released - Kdenlive —
The last maintenance release of the 26.04 series is out, bringing the usual batch of bug fixes and workflow and stability improvements. Highlights include fixes for crashes when undoing sequence creation and recording audio without an audio device, as well as improvements to Rectangular Alpha Mask and Rotoscoping effects. This release also continues the security hardening efforts of this cycle by preventing unwanted command execution on MLT versions below 7.40.